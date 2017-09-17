KURT LANGMANN PHOTO A Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club member shows her selection of polished stones and jewelry at the club’s annual show and sale at Aldergrove OAP Hall, on the Sept. 16-17 weekend.

Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club member Chuck Trebilcock started carving a huge chunk of Italian alabaster at the club's annual show and sale at Aldergrove OAP Hall, on the Sept. 16-17 weekend.

The Abbotsford resident has been enjoying the hobby of carving wall clocks and carvings of animals at his home for the past 14 years.

Displayed on the table beside him is a selection of his work, which includes soapstone from Brazil and India as well as work with locally-sourced sones such as soapstone from Boston Bar and jasper from the Fraser River.

He points to a nearby display case, which holds the beautiful carvings by some of his students, such as an octopus carved into alabaster which he particularly admires.

"She did such a beautiful job, gently carving it with files and a dental pick for the fine work," Trebilcock says, admiringly.

He says the alabaster, imported from Italy and sold here by a supplier at a cost of about $2.50 per pound, is especially beautiful.

"It's translucent, the light shines through it so nicely."

Trebilcock said he was at a booth in Fort Langley every Saturday this past summer, sharing his love for the art with visitors to the first capital of B.C.

The club is a member of the BC Lapidary Society (see http://www.bclapidary.com/) and also has a Facebook page (see https://www.facebook.com/FVRGCAldergrove).