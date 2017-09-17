City of Nanaimo recreation coordinator Deborah Beck leads participants through a warmup prior to the Terry Fox Run on Sunday morning at Bowen Park. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The Harbour City remembered Terry Fox and ran for his legacy and for the fight against cancer.

Nanaimo's Terry Fox Run was held Sunday morning at Bowen Park, and hundreds participated.

Mayor Bill McKay thanked the community for coming to the event.

"I want to, on behalf of mayor and council… thank the volunteers. This event doesn't go on without all of their hard work and I know the day this event is over, they're going to be planning for next year," he said.

McKay recalled Terry Fox's own words about realizing that anything's possible and dreams are possible, and that Fox's cause would remain important after he was gone.

Also at Sunday's run, FedEx presented a $3,500 cheque to the Terry Fox Foundation.

This article will be updated with more information about money raised.

