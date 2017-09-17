Joanna Hurst of Yellowhead Community Services accepts a 3,600 cheque from Cheryl Thomas of North Thompson Communities Foundation. The money will be used for Canada 150 food events.

Submitted

It's that time of year again! As the growing season comes to a close and we all recover from a tough year in the face of wildfires in B.C., Clearwater Food Security Roundtable and Yellowhead Community Services food security program are once again looking forward to bringing the community together for the second annual Harvest Faire – The Canada 150 Edition!

Thanks to generous funding from North Thompson Communities Foundation and Community Foundation of Canada, we have a whole new lineup of fun to celebrate the harvest in the year of Canada's 150th Anniversary.

Starting off with the "Fruits Forever Giveaway," we will be offering 150 free perennial food-bearing plants – one for each year of our confederation. It's our little legacy to create a more food-secure community!

Interested parties must apply ahead of time to get their free plants and also commit to caring for them and to use or donate the food they produce.

Next up – the Great Zucchini Cook-off! We know there are a lot of creative amazing cooks in this community that have that amazing, creative recipe that uses the ever prolific zucchini … so we are challenging these stars to come forward with their creations (and their recipes) and compete for posterity, prizes and publication in our cookbook project!

There are two categories; preserves and desserts, and we expect that the judging will once again be tough (and filling!).

We will also have fresh bannock and other traditional First Nations foods, zucchini races and kids' activities, a real hands-on wheat threshing demo, and live music! All the good ol' time fun will take place at Clearwater Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. – 12 noon.

For more information, Zucchini Cook-off contest rules and Fruits Forever applications, contact Joanna Hurst, food security coordinator at Dutch Lake Community Centre – YCS reception, 250-674-3530 or email joanna.h@yellowheadcs.ca.

See you at the Faire!

PS – be on the look out for our fall/winter workshop lineup!