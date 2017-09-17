Members of the Fraser Valley Potters Guild Association prepare pieces for firing in a Raku kiln at the weekend Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Park in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A good old-fashioned country fair continues today at Campbell Valley Regional Park at 20290 16 Avenue in Langley from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features a market with local farmers and artisans, plus a variety of exhibitors providing information on local community activities, along with games and craft-making for kids .

There are pony rides, antique engines, a hay maze and more.

Country celebration

More to come.