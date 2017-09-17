- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
VIDEO: Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Park in Langley
Members of the Fraser Valley Potters Guild Association prepare pieces for firing in a Raku kiln at the weekend Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Park in Langley. Dan Ferguson Langley Times
A good old-fashioned country fair continues today at Campbell Valley Regional Park at 20290 16 Avenue in Langley from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event features a market with local farmers and artisans, plus a variety of exhibitors providing information on local community activities, along with games and craft-making for kids .
There are pony rides, antique engines, a hay maze and more.
More to come.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.