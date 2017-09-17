- Home
Community gathers to share hope for peace
Mikeoula plays peace songs during the International Day of Peace on Saturday at Maffeo Sutton Park. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)
The International Day of Peace was observed Saturday in Nanaimo.
A peace walk, opening ceremonies, family activities, musical entertainment and more took place at Maffeo Sutton Park.
A peace flag was raised outside city hall earlier in the week.
