Sharon Churchill (left) and Trudy Parke (right) raised over 1,600 for the Terry Fox Foundation on Saturday from pledges for the pair to shave their heads at the Chilliwack Legion.

Trudy Parke and Sharon Churchill had their heads shaved to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation on Saturday at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #4 downtown Chilliwack.

The duo had raised over $1,600 as the clippers started removing their hair.