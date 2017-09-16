Visitors to the Agassiz Fall Fair look at sunflowers in the Agricultural Hall Saturday, as the event gets going for the day.

video

The sunflower-themed 113th Agassiz Fall Fair and 69th Corn Festival was crowded with parade spectators along Pioneer Ave. and guests eager to try food, rides and more all around the Agassiz Fair Grounds on Saturday.

Run by the non-profit Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association, the event averages 10,000 visitors per year.