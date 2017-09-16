  • Connect with Us

GETI Festival promotes a sustainable community

Music and entertainment in Memorial Peace Park for GETI Fest on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

  • by  Neil Corbett - Maple Ridge News
  •  posted Sep 16, 2017 at 4:30 PM— updated Sep 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM

The seventh annual GETI Festival was held on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Memorial Peace Park, attracting hundreds of guests for musical entertainment, children's crafts and activities, and pavilions promoting everything from wildlife awareness to electric cars.

The theme this year was "Sustainable Community," and the Golden Ears Transition Initiative aimed to highlight groups, organizations, and individuals involved in making Maple Ridge a better place to live, work, and play.

"We will focus on the pillars of sustainability, healthy environment, food security, local economy, social collaboration, and health and wellbeing," said GETI.

That meant everything from electric cars to belly dancing were offered to the public in the pavilions in the park. There was wildlife awareness, work by local artisans for sale, and of course the annual pie contest.

GETI is a grassroots, volunteer-driven organization in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that works to find local solutions to global problems like peak oil, climate change, environmental degradation, and food security. It is part of the global Transition Network movement.

