Sooke Fall Fair produces plenty of winners
Harbourside Lions Club member Kim Stone serves a pancake breakfast to a resident during the annual Sooke Fall Fair. (Kendra Wong/Black Press)
There were plenty of winners at this year's Sooke Fall Fair, held Sept. 9 and 10 at the Sooke Community Hall.
The winners included:
ADULTS
Produce:
Most points in fruit and vegetable classes – Peter Wilford
Most points in vegetable classes – Peter Wilford
Most outstanding exhibit of vegetables – Peter Wilford
Best display of garden herbs – Judy Allen
Flowers:
Most points in the flower section – Ellen Lewers
Best bloom in show – Lorraine Hoy
Best collection of herbaceous perennials – Lorraine Hoy
Most points in decorative flowers – Gail Hogarth
Most outstanding arrangement – Gail Hogarth
Best miniature arrangement – Gail Hogarth
Most outstanding single rose – David Storey
Kitchencraft:
Most points in youth kitchencraft – Maggie Collins
Most points in baking – Laura Vowles
Most points in diabetic baking – Karen Chwojka
Most points in kitchencraft – Karen Chwojka
Needlecraft:
Most points in needlecraft – Gail Hogarth
Best quilt overall – Shannon Clarke
Best knitted child's sweater – Gail Hogarth
Most points in embroidery – Gail Hogarth
Best Quilt of Valour – West Shore Quilters
Most points in knitting – Gail Hogarth
Hobbies:
Most points in adult hobbies – Tricia Pincombe
Best useful item from salvaged materials – Candace Linde
Most points in novice/youth hobbies – Suvlu Pincombe
Most outstanding novice/youth entry – Maggie Collins
Photography:
Best photo in show – Sandra Sewell
Most points in photography – Jonathan Kacki
Art:
Most points in art – Annely So
Best watercolour – Jeannine Saylor
Literary Art:
Most points in literary art – Gillian Kadiri
Wine & Beer:
Most points in wine – Gunter Rieper
Most points in beer – Chris Simmons
Honey:
Most points in honey – Shawn Steele
Animals:
Best purebred bird – Lorraine Hoy
Best backyard bird – Daphne Raymond
Best purebred rabbit – Jayna Forgie
Best goat and babies – Niya Clarkston
JUNIORS
Preschool:
Most points in preschool – Violet Husband
Junior Kitchencraft:
Most points in kitchencraft – Talia Whitten
Growing Things:
Most points in growing things – Talia Whitten
Most outstanding entry in growing things – Niya Clarkston
Junior Canning:
Most points in canning – Gavin Whitten
Flower Arranging:
Most points in flower arranging – Talia Whitten
Best flower arrangement – Hunter Braaten
Junior Art:
Most outstanding entry in junior art – Kaidyn Robertson
Most points in junior art – Makayla Madill
Junior Writing:
Most points in junior writing – Mariah Madill
Most outstanding entry in junior writing – Mariah Madill
Junior Photography:
Most points in junior photography – Samantha Madill
Junior Fibre Arts:
Most outstanding entry in fibre arts – Ella Kent
Most points in sewing – Samantha Madill
Most points in fibre arts – Samantha Madill
Junior Hobbies:
Most points in junior hobbies – Talia Whitten and Paige Swain
Best useful item made from recycled materials – Hunter Braaten
Most creative design in Lego or Wooden Stick – Daniel Powell
Junior Aboriginal Theme:
Most points in Aboriginal Theme – Mariah Madill
Most outstanding entry in aboriginal theme – Mariah Madill
Youth:
Most points in youth photography – Maggie Collins
Pet Parade:
Most points in pet parade – Emily Raymond
Favourite pet and pal – Emily Raymond and Brodilynn Blyth
SPECIAL AWARDS and GRAND AGGREGATES
Best educational display – Kitchencraft
Best window dressing promoting the fair – Sooke Home Hardware
Great Sookeini race winner – Riley Ridewood
Most outstanding entry in junior section – Mariah Madill
Rosette for runner-up most points in junior section – Samantha Madill
Grand Aggregate Trophy Juniors – Talia Whitten
Grand Aggregate Youth – Maggie Collins
Grand Aggregate Trophy Adults – Gail Hogarth