Sooke Fall Fair produces plenty of winners

Harbourside Lions Club member Kim Stone serves a pancake breakfast to a resident during the annual Sooke Fall Fair. (Kendra Wong/Black Press)

Harbourside Lions Club member Kim Stone serves a pancake breakfast to a resident during the annual Sooke Fall Fair. (Kendra Wong/Black Press)

  •  posted Sep 16, 2017 at 3:30 PM— updated Sep 16, 2017 at 4:00 PM

There were plenty of winners at this year's Sooke Fall Fair, held Sept. 9 and 10 at the Sooke Community Hall.

The winners included:

ADULTS

Produce:

Most points in fruit and vegetable classes – Peter Wilford

Most points in vegetable classes – Peter Wilford

Most outstanding exhibit of vegetables – Peter Wilford

Best display of garden herbs – Judy Allen

Flowers:

Most points in the flower section – Ellen Lewers

Best bloom in show – Lorraine Hoy

Best collection of herbaceous perennials – Lorraine Hoy

Most points in decorative flowers – Gail Hogarth

Most outstanding arrangement – Gail Hogarth

Best miniature arrangement – Gail Hogarth

Most outstanding single rose – David Storey

Kitchencraft:

Most points in youth kitchencraft – Maggie Collins

Most points in baking – Laura Vowles

Most points in diabetic baking – Karen Chwojka

Most points in kitchencraft – Karen Chwojka

Needlecraft:

Most points in needlecraft – Gail Hogarth

Best quilt overall – Shannon Clarke

Best knitted child's sweater – Gail Hogarth

Most points in embroidery – Gail Hogarth

Best Quilt of Valour – West Shore Quilters

Most points in knitting – Gail Hogarth

Hobbies:

Most points in adult hobbies – Tricia Pincombe

Best useful item from salvaged materials – Candace Linde

Most points in novice/youth hobbies – Suvlu Pincombe

Most outstanding novice/youth entry – Maggie Collins

Photography:

Best photo in show – Sandra Sewell

Most points in photography – Jonathan Kacki

Art:

Most points in art – Annely So

Best watercolour – Jeannine Saylor

Literary Art:

Most points in literary art – Gillian Kadiri

Wine & Beer:

Most points in wine – Gunter Rieper

Most points in beer – Chris Simmons

Honey:

Most points in honey – Shawn Steele

Animals:

Best purebred bird – Lorraine Hoy

Best backyard bird – Daphne Raymond

Best purebred rabbit – Jayna Forgie

Best goat and babies – Niya Clarkston

JUNIORS

Preschool:

Most points in preschool – Violet Husband

Junior Kitchencraft:

Most points in kitchencraft – Talia Whitten

Growing Things:

Most points in growing things – Talia Whitten

Most outstanding entry in growing things – Niya Clarkston

Junior Canning:

Most points in canning – Gavin Whitten

Flower Arranging:

Most points in flower arranging – Talia Whitten

Best flower arrangement – Hunter Braaten

Junior Art:

Most outstanding entry in junior art – Kaidyn Robertson

Most points in junior art – Makayla Madill

Junior Writing:

Most points in junior writing – Mariah Madill

Most outstanding entry in junior writing – Mariah Madill

Junior Photography:

Most points in junior photography – Samantha Madill

Junior Fibre Arts:

Most outstanding entry in fibre arts – Ella Kent

Most points in sewing – Samantha Madill

Most points in fibre arts – Samantha Madill

Junior Hobbies:

Most points in junior hobbies – Talia Whitten and Paige Swain

Best useful item made from recycled materials – Hunter Braaten

Most creative design in Lego or Wooden Stick – Daniel Powell

Junior Aboriginal Theme:

Most points in Aboriginal Theme – Mariah Madill

Most outstanding entry in aboriginal theme – Mariah Madill

Youth:

Most points in youth photography – Maggie Collins

Pet Parade:

Most points in pet parade – Emily Raymond

Favourite pet and pal – Emily Raymond and Brodilynn Blyth

SPECIAL AWARDS and GRAND AGGREGATES

Best educational display – Kitchencraft

Best window dressing promoting the fair – Sooke Home Hardware

Great Sookeini race winner – Riley Ridewood

Most outstanding entry in junior section – Mariah Madill

Rosette for runner-up most points in junior section – Samantha Madill

Grand Aggregate Trophy Juniors – Talia Whitten

Grand Aggregate Youth – Maggie Collins

Grand Aggregate Trophy Adults – Gail Hogarth

