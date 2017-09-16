Port Alberni Toy Run chairman, David Wiwchar, leads a pack of bikers to the Harbour Quay. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

Hundreds of bikers travelled to Port Alberni from Little Qualicum Falls on Saturday, Sept. 16 in support of local children's charities.

The annual Port Alberni Toy Run has raised more than $1.5 million for children's charities and are deeply supportive of many Port Alberni events and associations.

Events will be taking place all day Saturday at Glenwood Centre and a poker run will happen on Sunday. For more details visit, portalbernitoyrun.ca.

