Way-to-Go Productions is presenting Oh, Canada, We Sing for Thee across Canada in a 28-city tour this year in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

Quesnel is lucky to be on that schedule and the performance is set for Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Chuck Mobley Theatre.

The audience will be treated to the greatest music in the history of Canada, including the work of 22 different Canadian musicians such as Neil Young, Ian & Sylvia, Leonard Cohen, Rita MacNeil and Steppenwolf, to name just a few.

Musicians include the internationally acclaimed Canadian songbird Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band, who have perfected their interpretation of Canada's best singers.

Over the past eight years, Way-To-Go Productions has created and produced seven hugely successful concerts that have performed to sold-out audiences at more than 60 theatres across North America. They are extremely proud of their reputation for delivering the highest calibre of entertainment with superb musicianship.

The singers and musicians are among the best in the world, playing 16 stringed instruments that thrill audiences.

Way-To-Go Productions' shows are a cut above the rest, telling fascinating stories with warmth and humour, while celebrating the music of legendary artists. Audiences are on their feet cheering at the end of each and every performance.

Tickets are $20 each and available at Green Tree Health and Wellness, K-MAX, Save-On-Foods, the Occidental, the Quesnel Visitors Centre and at the door.

Oh, Canada is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Canada, the Quesnel Community Foundation, Quesnel Live Arts, Quesnel and District Community Arts Council, the province of B.C., and British Columbia Arts Council.

For more information contact Colleen at 250-747-2207.