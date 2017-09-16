The community can take advantage of Terry Fox Runs in Walnut Grove, Aldergrove and Langley City as well as nearby Cloverdale. (Langley Advance files)

Langley has three Terry Fox Runs on Sept. 17, making it easy to #BeLikeTerry.

That's the hashtag being used for the 2017 run. People are encouraged to use it in their social media.

Langley City

Douglas Park Spirit Square is once again the starting and ending point for the Terry Fox Run in Langley City.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. so that everyone can set out at 10 a.m.

The routes are suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades. Dogs on leashes are also welcome.

This run has distances of one kilometre, five or 10.

The City event has social media on Facebook as well as Twitter (@TerryFoxRunLC) and Instagram (@terryfoxrunlangeycity).

The morning starts with live entertainment at 8:45 a.m., a welcome at 9:15, the announcement of the Dave Hall Volunteer Award winner and then the run at 10 a.m.

There's a dedication board to remember loved ones, T-shirt sales, a firefighters' concession, performers along the route, and stuff especially for the kids – Earl Earl, Mr. Bubbles the clown, and facepainting.

Pre-register for the City run to avoid the line-up on event day.

All funds raised support cancer research by Terry Fox Foundation. Plenty of family fun & entertainment planned! Concession, & merchandise available for purchase.

Aldergrove

Sisters Emma and Rebecca Stewart, and Kat Vucic and friends are overseeing the run Sept. 17 in Aldergrove.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participnts can run or walk or cycle, and strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome.

Click here for advance registration for Aldergrove.

Walnut Grove

This run gets underway early, at 9 a.m. so registration begins at 8 a.m.

The route is five kilometres and everything is based out of the front parking lot of the Walnut Grove Community Centre.

Register here for the Walnut Grove event.

Cloverdale

Darrell Fox was only 17 when his older brother, Terry, started to run across Canada back in 1980.

Darrell will join Cloverdale's Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 17. The run will start at the Cloverdale Legion, 17567 57th Ave., at 10 a.m.

Runners and walkers can choose between one-, five- or 10-kilometre routes.

The event includes food, a silent auction, entertainment and more.

For more information, visit terryfox.ca/terrfoxrun/cloverdale.

Read more about Darrell Fox.

