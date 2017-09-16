This year, FCC is giving 100,000 to support food programs across Canada like the one offered at Langley Meadows Community School. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A food program at Langley Meadows Community School received an infusion of cash from Canadian farmers this week.

And that $1,000 donation from Farm Credit Canada helped buy a needed pancake griddle and more food for the daily breakfast program offered at the school, said principal Vanessa Jaggi.

LMCS runs a food program, funded primarily by the Langley School Districdt Foundation, but with additional support from other sources such as FCC, Jaggi explained.

"The program runs every morning offering breakfast for whoever arrives," she added. "Typically, each day we have 20 to 30 students who start their day with us."

The program, interjected co-coordinator Joanne Robinson, is run by a team of 10 "dedicated" volunteers who work in teams of two to cover off each morning of school.

"Some are parents of children attending Langley Meadows, and some are community members living in the area," Robinson explained. "We are fortunate to have their wonderful support and dedication."

Principal Jaggi explained that the program is not a place for just kids who need food.

"…we really don't see it that way, " she said, elaborating that it is intended as a place for any child to start their day in "a positive fashion."

The donation is part of FCC's Drive Away Hunger initiative, that was started in 2004 by employee Dale Snider. He drove an open-cab tractor through parts of Ontario during an eight-day tour. Camping along the way, he provided almost 60,000 meals through the food he collected on his trip.

Today, FCC's Drive Away Hunger is a national campaign with tractor tours held in five province across the country in October to mark World Food Day. It still helps raise awareness of issues related to food and motivates the public to help address hunger, malnutrition, and poverty.

In addition to the tractor tour and collecting food in all of the 100 FCC office across Canada, the FCC donates $100,000 to school food programs – one of those recipients this year being the Langley Meadows Community School.