Doug Funk and Ji Anderson direct traffic for parking at LCSS Williams Lake Campus Saturday morning where followers of the Jehovah’s Witness faith arrived for their annual fall assembly. About 600 members were expected to attend from 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel. The men said during the wildfire evacuations it was nice that the congregation was able to support one another in Prince George, where most were evacuated to. Everyone is welcome to attend Saturday’s assembly. Angie Mindus photo