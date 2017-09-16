Garth the piglet Garth had an intestinal hernia and required emergency surgery. It cost 300 and donations, and thanks to the awareness media created, Garth’s owner were able to pay for the surgery.

As if he hadn't already faced enough challenges in his short life, Garth the runt piglet has now undergone surgery for an intestinal hernia.

Garth was part of a surprise arrival at Happy Herd Sanctuary, an Aldergrove animal rescue facility, which took in a pregnant sow that had been seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

From the outset, Garth faced an uphill battle but seemed prepared to fight for his spot in the litter of five piglets that arrived on the farm in August.

The hernia surgery cost $300, but donations received because of awareness generated through news stories about the Happy Herd facility meant the bill was covered.

Happy Herd, run — with the help of volunteers — by Diane Marsh and her partner Stephen Wiltshire, has taken in a donkey, cows, turkeys, chickens, ducks and goats — all saved from slaughter or cruelty seizures.

For more information about Happy Herd Sanctuary go to their Facebook page.

To donate, go to happyheard.org/donations.

The sanctuary is in the process of obtaining charitable status.