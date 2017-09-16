If you are one of the growing number of people who have a smartphone or tablet, you can download a Town of Smithers app that puts garbage, recycling, special waste collection details and more at your fingertips, anytime you want them.

The mobile and web app, developed by Recycle Coach, provides residents with a full range of information that is normally on the website or in the collection schedule that the Town of Smithers distributes. By downloading Recycle Coach™, Smithers residents can check details for regular collections, special collections, and events.

"Getting curbside recycling up and running in Smithers three years ago was a big step. Now, our next opportunity is to maximize how much material is being recycled and minimize contamination. We're optimistic that the new mobile app and our challenge with Port Hardy and Summerland are going to help" said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

The Town is adding the Recycle Coach™ mobile and web app to its communication outreach activities. This initiative is part of a larger recycling education marketing project which includes an inter-municipal competition between the Town of Smithers, the District of Port Hardy, and the District of Summerland to reduce recycling contaminants such as foam packaging, glass, and plastic bags. As a part of this project, the Town is also collaborating with the Smithers Art Gallery for two recycle themed art workshops this fall.

The Recycle Coach™ app is free to download and it is available from the iTunes Store and Google Play. The recycle and garbage schedules can already be accessed through this technology, and more content for this application will soon be available.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Bagnall, NDIT Intern, jbagnall@smithers.ca

