The potential ban on plastic grocery bags in Central Saanich is expected to stir debate.

An afternoon at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre will focus on the impact of plastics on the marine environment.

The documentary presentation will be followed by speakers and discussion. There will also be a question-and-answer period afterward. It will run Sept. 21 from 2-3:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

Battle of the Bag is a 2012 CBC documentary that focuses on a the history and "revolution" against plastic shopping bags.

Admission is free to the event, which is hosted by the Town of Qualicum Beach, Communities Protecting Our Coast an the Canadian Federation of University Women Parksville/Qualicum.

CPOC has recently been lobbying local municipalities to take action to ban plastic bags.

RELATED: Qualicum Beach asked to sack plastic bags

RELATED: Qualicum Beach staff to create education program on eliminating plastic bags

Town council recently voted to direct staff to work with community partners to develop an education program by the end of October in preparation for the implementation of a bylaw to eliminate the use of bags at point-of-sale in the town.

— NEWS Staff