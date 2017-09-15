- Home
Motorcyclists ride in annual Toy Run
Motorcycle enthusiasts took to the streets Sunday, driving from Sylvia's Cafe to LeBourdais Park during the annual Toy Run. The motorcyclists collected toys during the event to give to Good Cheer.
Karen Powell photos
