Spinners work away during the opening reception of Fibre Flair!, a curated collection of “wearable art” on Friday at the Art Room Gallery.

video

Guests watched live spinning and weaving while perusing a collection of Chilliwack Spinners and Weavers Guild's "wearable art" Friday night at the Chilliwack Community Arts Council's Art Room Gallery.

The meet and greet reception also included a pop-up market with handcrafted jewellery and natural hand-made soaps.

Fibre Flair! will be on display at the Art Room until Oct. 16.

Visit the Chilliwack Arts Council webpage for more information.