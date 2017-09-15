- Home
VIDEO: Fibre Flair! features spinners and weavers
Spinners work away during the opening reception of Fibre Flair!, a curated collection of “wearable art” on Friday at the Art Room Gallery.
Guests watched live spinning and weaving while perusing a collection of Chilliwack Spinners and Weavers Guild's "wearable art" Friday night at the Chilliwack Community Arts Council's Art Room Gallery.
The meet and greet reception also included a pop-up market with handcrafted jewellery and natural hand-made soaps.
Fibre Flair! will be on display at the Art Room until Oct. 16.
Visit the Chilliwack Arts Council webpage for more information.
