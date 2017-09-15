Tillicum Twin Theatres is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, with a special matinee, playing what was its biggest hit Little Big Man.

The Terrace theatre broke the records in B.C. for viewings on that film and it plays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in honour of that.

The theatre has a fascinating history that goes back to entertaining army detachments, using tin from the old dump to fireproof the projector room and selling snacks for only 10 cents. Read all about it here in our article published in 2013.

The theatre is still fully equipped for film, and owner Bill Young says they could still play an old film movie if they wanted.

Below are some pictures showing the layout of some of the neat old equipment upstairs in the theatre.