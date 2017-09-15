- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Photos: H.J. Cody students plan for post-secondary
H.J. Cody School welcomed the Educational Liasion Association of Alberta and their 28-plus Colleges and Universities at on Sept. 12.
The representatives from the colleges and universities set up in the gym were available for all students to discuss and engage in conversations about college and university possibilities.
They had information about programming and what their schools can offer our students.
All are welcome to attend hte event which lasted for three hours Tuesday afternoon.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.