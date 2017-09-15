Oak Bay Heritage explores women's roles in of the past in our community with an illustrated talk with writer and historian Yvonne Van Ruskenveld

"What I'm going to do is look at the spectrum of what women's lives were like," said Van Ruskenveld, a tour leader for Old Cemeteries Society of Victoria. Alongside images, she'll delve into the women here from prominent philanthropists to those working on the farm.

It's a difficult topic to explore, she says, as "women's lives weren't always written about the way men's were."

She's always looking to build on her knowledge, making each talk a little different. Van Ruskenveld likes to surprise her guests, but anticipates artists, athletes and labourers to make an appearance. It will include the early First Nations and the First Nations women who came here with the Hudson's Bay Company husbands.

"And other women who did some interesting things, light the lighthouse keeper for example," she said. "I love talking about the early women of Greater Victoria because people don't know much about them."

More Than Homebodies - Women of Early Oak Bay is Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in Windsor Park Pavilion. Donations welcome and refreshments will be served.