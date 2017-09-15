  • Connect with Us

Jailed community members raise more than $30,000

VIew Royal Mayor David Screech and Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell participate in the Tour de Rock fundraiser Jail and Bail. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

  • by  Arnold Lim - Goldstream News Gazette
  •  posted Sep 15, 2017 at 6:44 PM— updated Sep 15, 2017 at 7:02 PM

Hard time, is helping cancer victims doing harder time.

Numerous prominent community members including Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell, Songhees First Nations Chief Ron Sam, View Royal Mayor David Screech and many more were handcuffed and sent to "jail" to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society's Cops for Cancer, Tour de Rock.

"The Cops for Cancer is really important, Cancer is really important, there is so many organization that are working really hard to find a solution for this and help families that are dealing with it," said Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell while jailed at the fundraiser. "This is still a big problem for society."

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. a steady stream of more than 30 were locked up in the fake jail set up in the food court of the Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria where people could donate to help bail the members out. The fundraiser brought in more than $30,000 towards cancer research and sending children and their families affected by the deadly disease to Camp Goodtimes.

