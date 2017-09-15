Now that the weather has pointed us toward fall, local farmers and ranchers are shifting full time into harvest mode. Cooler temperatures, more humidity, and shorter days give it all a sense of urgency. Amid this flurry of activity, the Quesnel Farmers' Market would like to pause for a bit to say "Thank You" to all of the loyal customers who make the market such a special place. This coming Saturday is Customer Appreciation Day at the Market.

"It's our way of saying "thanks" to the folks who have supported the market all season," market president Ted Traer said. "Especially this year, with the disruptions caused by wildfires, customer loyalty has been really important."

There will be complimentary samplings of local salads, corn on the cob, and other goodies, catered by Dawn Moorhead, who is also a regular vendor at the market.

This will get underway at around 11 a.m. Music for the day will be that of the Interstellar Jays, who provide an eclectic menu of music that lends itself to listening and dancing. They should be all tuned up and ready to go by 10:30 a.m.

Produce at the market is at its flushest now, with a blend of late summer veggies and fruits, including green beans, peaches and tomatoes, in combination with the fall favourites of carrots, garlic, apples, corn and onions. It is also time for customers to order their winter supply of beets, potatoes, onions, carrots, squash, and such.

Food choices have never been greater at the market. From South Asia to North India, from tacos to perogies, from bannock to burgers, there are so many taste treats. These also include some great dessert selections, such as homemade cakes, cookies and doughnuts. The market is also a great source for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, from soaps to salad bowls, and from jewelry to dog houses, all custom made.

There are five Saturday markets remaining this year, with the last one coming the weekend after Thanksgiving (October 14).

The market is located at the Helen Dixon Site on the corner of Kinchant and Carson Streets, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.