The grounds at the 2016 Garlic Festival were bustling with people. This year the event is planned for Sept. 23 to 24. Monika Paterson photo.

Given the wildfire situation in the Cariboo, the 18th annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival that normally runs on the last weekend in August will take place on the weekend of Sept. 23 to 24.

In addition to opportunities for lots of shopping for garlic inspired foods, and raw garlic the festival includes ongoing entertainment, breakfast and lunch concessions and food trucks offering garlic dishes, along with international and traditional cuisine.

Musical entertainment runs the whole weekend on the festival stage under tent cover with local stars such as 10-year-old Eloise Hobi appearing with Elvis tribute artist Steve Elliot; the band Static; Dave Hamar and Peter Thorne; Saenger and Thorne; and Farmer the Band.

As usual, the festival takes place on the historic garlic festival grounds at Lac la Hache on Highway 97.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults and covers both days.

Children 12 and under get in for free.

Free day parking but overnight parking is not allowed due to security reasons. No pets are permitted on the festival grounds.

Further details are available at www.garlicfestival.ca