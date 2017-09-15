This photo shows some of the industrial waste collected at a Denman Island shore clean-up. (File photo)

Assistance from the public is required for a weeklong beach cleanup of Baynes Sound and Lambert Channel Sept. 23-30.

Several days and times are available to assist at Fanny Bay, Union Bay, Ship's Point, Gartley Point, Deep Bay and Buckley Bay. The idea is to protect local waters from impacts of marine debris.

The Association for Denman Island Marine Stewards (ADIMS) has led a cleanup of Denman Island shores the last 12 years. The group is working in conjunction with the BC Shellfish Growers Association, the local shellfish industry and DFO, as part of the Great Canadian Shore Cleanup.

Cleanups will happen:

•Sept. 23, Fanny Bay, 10:30 a.m. Lot next to government wharf;

•Sept. 23, Ship's Point Regional Park, 10:30 a.m.;

•Sept. 24, Union Bay, 11 a.m. Parking lot near boat launch;

•Sept. 26, Gartley Point, 12:30 p.m. Seaside Trail parking lot, off Hilton Road in Royston;

•Sept. 29, Buckley Bay, 12:30 p.m. Lot next to ferry terminal;

•Sept. 30, Deep Bay, 9:30 a.m. VIU Marine Field Station.

Volunteers are encouraged to pre-register. Sign up as a company, organization or as an individual.

To participate, contact George Pattern at George.Pattern@dfo-mpo.gc.ca or 250-754-0358.