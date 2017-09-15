- Home
PHOTOS: Mission Horse Club hosts open house
Fans of all things equestrian turned out for the Mission Horse Club Community Day on Sunday.
The event featured exhibition riding, petting zoo, farrier demonstrations, horse and buggy rides, craft table and food.
