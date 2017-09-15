Friends of Phil and Laura Hope are putting on a special celebration to thank the couple for their tireless work to make Mission a better place to live and to offer their support during some tough times.

Many people in the community know Phil as "the face of the food bank and Christmas Bureau" in Mission. Laura is equally well-known for her 22 years of service at Mission Community Services as head of childcare resource and referral, along with parenting programs, seniors programs, family place and more.

Recently, both Phil and Laura's connection with Mission Community Services came to an end. Many different factors resulted in the couple and Mission Community Services parting ways.

Shortly after that, Phil was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and had to begin a new journey to wellness.

To date he has had one month of chemo/radiation and surgery. According to a family friend, he is now on the mend in preparation for his second round of treatments at the end of this month.

In order to properly thank the Hopes for their long service to Mission, and to show their support, friends and associates have organized the A Day For Hope event, scheduled for Sept. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Stage on First Ave. in downtown Mission

Everyone that has worked with, volunteered with, been a client of, had support from or in anyway been affected by Phil and Laura are invited to come out to the open house and show their appreciation.

There is also a fundraising page online to help the Hopes with their recent medical costs. Visit gofundme.com/n4553w-phils-medical-fund to donate.