West Shore RCMP Cpl. Sean French ‘arrested’ SD62 superintendent Jim Cambridge as part of the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

Sooke School District superintendent Jim Cambridge was hauled off in handcuffs late Friday morning.

His crime? Stealing donuts.

West Shore RCMP Cpl. Sean French arrived at the district's office in Langford at 11 a.m. to take Cambridge into custody as part of the Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail fundraiser.

This is a fun event that raises money to help kids on Vancouver Island who are battling cancer. Those participating will be presented with a warrant and arrested at work and presented to appear before a judge. Those that can raise bail will not spend any time in the slammer. Those that haven't already raised enough funds will be held until they make bail.

Cambridge arrested

Cambridge and the others will be held at the food court inside Hillside Shopping Mall, where they will face the formidable Judge Mena (Mena Westhaver, who rode the Tour de Rock last year).

Jail and Bail trials will commence at the food court and are complete with prisoner cells and uniforms.

So far, Cambridge has raised more than $1,270 and expects a few more donations to come in while he's in lock up.

This is Cambridge's first and, as he said, hopefully last time being arrested. "I'm too soft to be in the slammer," he joked.

But on a serious note, he said he wanted to be involved because childhood cancer is something that has deeply impacted the Sooke School District. "It's near and dear to our hearts."

With that in mind, he added "we've always been huge supporters."

