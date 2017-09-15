Five-year-old Oliver Landry takes aim at a target while attending the Arrowsmith Archer’s Club’s 2015 open house in Nanoose Bay. The club kicks off its 2017 indoor season with another open house Saturday, Sept. 16. — NEWS file photo

Those who have wondered what it is like to be able to split an arrow like Robin Hood are welcome to give it a try.

The Arrowsmith Archers are starting up their 2017-18 indoor season and invite interested members of the public to an open house Saturday, Sept. 16, at their indoor range in Nanoose Bay.

The event will allow prospective archers a chance to try the ancient sport in a welcoming, safe place with equipment and instructors provided. Also welcome are experienced archers who wish to try out the facility.

The Arrowsmith Archers are part of the Parksville Qualicum Fish and Game Association. Members vary from youth shooters to seniors, from beginners to advanced, from casual members to those shooting in competitions. Archers practice and shoot throughout the year, participating in indoor and outdoor target, archery and 3-D shoots. Some shoot only for the fun of it while others compete locally, provincially, nationally and internationally.

Fall marks the start of a new cycle for the Junior Olympic Program (JOP). Youth archers receive recognition as their skills grow and as they progress through the developmental program.

They will learn one-on-one and in small groups from the club's experienced coaches, will be exposed to different styles of archery, competitions, and receive competency awards as their skills increase.

Saturday's open house will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the range in Nanoose Bay, located in the Pentecostal Camp off Nanoose Beach Road just south of the Petro Canada station off Highway 19. Shooting is in the large building; access is in the rear.

The Arrowsmith Archers' indoor shooting season begins Monday, Sept. 18. Shooting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday evenings. We have equipment to lend and instructors available. The first time out is free.

More information is available at Parksville Qualicum Fish and Game web site www.pqfg.org or email us at arrowsmitharchers@shaw.ca. You can also find the Arrowsmith Archers on Facebook.

— NEWS Staff/Arrowsmith Archers submission