The Langley School District Leadership Team shared their hopes and dreams for the school year in chalk outside the district office in Murrayville on Friday.

One read, "I hope 'all' kids know how much we care about them."

More than 20,000 students started the school year in Langley. Langley is one of the three school districts in B.C. to see a growing enrollment year-after-year.