SURREY — Careful with the "brain freeze," people.

Today is "Name Your Price Day" for large Slurpees purchased at 7-Eleven stores in Canada, with 100 per cent of money raised benefiting WE Charity, the organization founded by Ontario brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger.

The fourth annual promo happens on Friday, Sept. 15 only.

Over the past three years, customers have raised more than $250,000 in donations through Slurpee Name Your Price Day.

Canada's first Slurpee was poured in Calgary in 1969, according to a "fun facts" graphic tied to the one-day promotion.

Also of note, 37 per cent of buyers in Canada "always" mix their Slurpee flavours together, and 41 per cent "never" do so.

And that horrible "brain freeze" feeling apparently has a scientific name: Sphenopalatine Ganglioneuralgia.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com