Alexander Smithanik, one of the youngest BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers in Prince Rupert, with his mom Aisa. The family delivered bags to homes on the North Coast this week and will be collecting food on Saturday. (Contributed photo)

Plastic bags have been hung on front doors across communities in the northwest for the annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

This year, the food drive is happening in more than 100 communities across the province, including Prince Rupert, Port Edward, Terrace and Kitimat.

Julie Slocombe is going into her sixth year of the food drive and is one of the main organizers. She said, as of Friday, they had delivered 4,200-4,300 bags to homes in Prince Rupert and Port Edward. The big change this year is that they have dropped bags off at a few apartment buildings as well.

"What would be really cool is to get 6,000 pounds for my sixth year. We've been close a couple times," Slocombe siad.

Last year, the drive collected approximately 5,500 pounds of non-perishable food items in Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

"It's great way to get the youth involved," she said. There are more than 100 volunteers this year, and many of them are from the Prince Rupert Middle School Grade 8 basketball team, as well as the hockey academy and the youth group from the Fellowship Baptist Church.

In all communities participating in the food drive, put your bags out by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and volunteers will come collect non-perishable food items.