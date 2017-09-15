- Home
PHOTO: Qualicum Manor residents, volunteers take part in Terry Fox walk
Residents and volunteers of Qualicum Manor recently took part in the facility's annual Terry Fox Walk and Roll on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Lonnie Smith, facility director, said Tuesday was the 12th annual walk and some years they have had up to 20 people walk or roll for the cause. — Photo submitted by Lonnie Smith
Residents and volunteers of Qualicum Manor recently took part in the facility's annual Terry Fox Walk and Roll on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Lonnie Smith, facility director, said Tuesday was the 12th annual walk and some years they have had up to 20 people walk or roll for the cause.
