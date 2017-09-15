- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
New roof for historic schoolhouse
The historic Marysville School building.
The Kimberley District Heritage Society just completed the Old Marysville School Project Roof Replacement with funding assistance from BC 150 and CBT Community Initiatives. The School is 107 years old and looking great, thanks to the great job Armor Roofing did. Next up, a new paint, funds permitting.
The school sits on the grounds of the current Marysville Elementary.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.