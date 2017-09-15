The Comox Valley Community Foundation is pleased to announce that Dr. Harry Panjer has been elected as President.

He succeeds Dr. Norm Carruthers, who served as president for the past three years.

Harry Panjer is a resident of the Comox Valley and holds the title of Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Waterloo. He has served on the Comox Valley Community Foundation board for four years as secretary, vice-president, chair of Vital Signs and chair of Governance Review. He also served as the founding chair of the Centre Wellington Community Foundation in Ontario and he has served as president of two major professional actuarial associations. Locally, he is a member of the Rotary Club of Comox.

"It is my privilege to serve the Foundation in this new capacity," said Panjer. "I have had the pleasure to contribute to the Foundation board for the past four years and I look forward to continuing to maximize the Foundation's philanthropic impact in the Comox Valley by supporting the many charitable organizations that improve the local quality of life. I would particularly like to thank the outgoing president Norm Carruthers for his outstanding leadership and continued support of the Foundation."

The Comox Valley Community Foundation has served our region for 20 years, working with donors to create legacies in the form of permanent endowment funds, now worth over $12 million. Grants are distributed from income earned, preserving the capital to ensure a perpetual stream of funds.