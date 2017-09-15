Spence Henderson (left) walks with Philip and Barb Konrad at the head of the Parkinson SuperWalk held in 100 Mile House on Sept. 9. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Spence Henderson (left) walks with Philip and Barb Konrad at the head of the Parkinson SuperWalk held in 100 Mile House on Sept. 9. Tara Sprickerhoff photos.

Amid the rain on Sept. 9, those with Parkinson's Disease and their supporters came together for a lap around Centennial Park as part of the annual Parkinson SuperWalk.

While the rain stopped long enough for the walkers to complete the event, no one was complaining about the cool weather.

It's the second annual event put on by the 100 Mile Parkinson Support Group. This year's event saw 38 attendees and raised just over $2,400.

'The walk is symbolic just to emphasize the importance of staying active," says organizer Barb Konrad.

"Just exercise, stay active, keep moving. So that's one of the reasons we have the walk, is to just raise awareness, to get people to realize just a bit about Parkinson's and, even for people with Parkinson's, that they have to keep moving."

While the band Sweet Chariot, led by Lydia Mclelland, provided entertainment and treats and door prizes were available for the walkers, Konrad says the highlight was the actual walk.

"People with Parkinson's, they're all different levels of capabilities, but everyone participates in the walk so I think that's the highlight for us."

In terms of walkers, she says there were a number that were familiar to the group and many that were not, so they were happy with the turnout.

Carol England, a friend of Konrad and her husband, says she came to the event to support them, but also in memory of a friend.

"I did have a very close school friend who passed away last year and she did have Parkinson's for a long, long time. It was sad to see her go," she says. "She was very fortunate, she had good care from her husband and good help at home so she stayed at home the whole time. That's my reason for being here and supporting."

The 100 Mile Parkinson Support Group is for both people with Parkinson's or those who support those who have Parkinson's and takes place the third Tuesday of every month. The next meeting is on Sept. 19 at the Heath Centre's multipurpose room.

For more information contact Barb or Philip Konrad at 250-395-3925.