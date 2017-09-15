Submitted

KAMLOOPS – The owl has long been associated with wisdom and knowledge. With that in mind, the Board of Education of School District No. 73 (Kamloops-Thompson) established the Owl Award for Excellence in Public Education in 2015 to recognize those in our community who have provided outstanding service to children through education.

The award recognizes outstanding, system-wide contributions to public education in the school district by an individual, group or organization in the following areas:

• Student Learning/teaching

• Athletics

• Fine arts

• Community well-being/partnerships

• Extra or co-curricular learning

• Administration and support

• Governance

For an individual, group or organization to receive the award they will have made contributions in School District 73 over five years or more, and have had a positive, significant impact on the development of students, parents, teachers, support staff and educational leaders.

Past awards have recognized Chris Rose, whose long career in special education had tremendous impact on the lives and learning experiences of generations of children, particularly those with autism.

In 2015, the board recognized the Kamloops-North Rotary Club for more than 40 years of support and hard work at the McQueen Lake Environmental Education Centre.

"Recognizing community partners or educators who have made noticeable differences in the lives of children will always be a special honour for the Board of Education," said Meghan Wade, board chair. "It's the work done by these special people – often selflessly and with no desire for recognition – that inspires us to truly believe in the power of education."

Nominations for School District No. 73's Awards for Excellence in Public Education must include an award nomination form, three letters of support, a curriculum vitae for the nominee(s) and a brief (maximum two pages) description of their contributions.

Nomination forms can also be found on the District's website at www.sd73.bc.ca.

For more information, call (250) 674-3313 or (250) 374-0679.