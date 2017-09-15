One of the cars part of the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club seen in Lac la Hache on Aug. 27. George Lee photo.

By Barbara Hansen

My goodness, where did our summer go? Here it is mid-September and I do believe we had our first frost Sunday, Sept. 10. It has been quite an adventure for us, hasn't it, almost like living in a soap opera or reading a book where there is horror, mystery and certainly lots of suspense!

It's unfortunate that some of the things we all love to do have been put on hold for the time being, camping, fishing or just taking that special trip somewhere.

The 100 Mile Cruzers took a leisurely Sunday drive on Aug. 27 and visited our ice cream shop. Their cars were definitely on show and traffic is fairly heavy and steady through Lac la Hache. I did manage to see quite a few of them but not all.

Donation

The Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to thank Shane Gunn and Darcy Foster for their generous donation of $2,500 from the sale of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Wildfire T-shirts. They also left behind some of their stickers for more fundraising. Thumbs up for a super great job guys!

Arena

The two groups using the arena (pickle ball and roller derby) had pretty good turnouts even though the roads were closed for much of July. Both groups have indicated that they would like to use the arena again next year when the ice is off. The last night for pickle ball will be Sept. 10.

Congratulations

Our new little fire princess's name is Lainey Elisha Curll, once again congratulations to the family.

Coming up

Two events to look forward to in the next several weeks are as follows: the South Cariboo Garlic Festival is happening Sept. 23 and 24. See you there for a stinking good time! The Old Age Pensioners Organization (O.A.P.O.) is having their fall turkey dinner on Sept 23, tickets are $15.00 per person please call Judy at 396-7298 if any more information is required.

School

The Lac la Hache Elementary School is pleased to welcome new principal Kristy Davis; we will all look forward to hearing from you about school activities.

Condolences

It is with a heavy heart to advise that a former Lac La Hache resident and friend to many, Egon Jensen, recently passed away at age 78, he will be sadly missed by all.