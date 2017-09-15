Bryan Austerberry (left) with birthday girl/wife Siana Kelly, scrapbook and wine, and Teresa Francis. Diana Forster photo.

By Diana Forster

Siana Kelly really was super-surprised when she arrived at Mountain Spruce Community Events Centre for someone's wedding anniversary party, Sept. 1, only to find that it was actually her own 70th birthday party.

Thanks to machinations between Siana's husband, Bryan, and Teresa Francis and Georgie Westbrook, plans went off without a hitch.

Emotions were a little wobbly as Highway 24 had just been evacuated but BJ's Doughnuts catered an excellent dinner, and some 40 guests enjoyed many hours of merriment after Siana had opened her presents.

Backcountry

Volunteers spent many hours and much hard work preparing the Sulphurous Boat Launch only to have it instantly closed due to being part of the Recreation Sites & Trails that were then closed.

However, as of Aug. 25, such venues were re-opened.

There is still a campfire ban and off-road vehicles are still banned from the back country.

Fall dinner

Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary's annual Fall Dinner is Oct. 21.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children aged six to twelve. Happy hour is at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6. The raffle will be drawn.

Call this writer, by October 18, to reserve.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

- Knotty Ladies Appliqué Group meets from 12:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18. Call 250-593-4070 for the venue.

- Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC.)

- Crib at the Deka Firehall starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.