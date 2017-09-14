The Ford Econoline van that accompanied Terry Fox on his run in 1980 was found and restored by Ford and brought to Victoria for the Terry Fox run at Mile 0 in 2010. (Black Press file photo)

Light the Night Walk – Oak Bay's Windsor Park on Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 6 p.m. with a walk to Oak Bay Marina area where they will celebrate survivors and remember those lost with illuminated red, gold and white lanterns.

Luxton Fall Fair – The fair gets underway this Friday (Sept. 15) with a number of fun exhibits and demonstrations. Of course, always popular is the return of the midway. On Friday, rides will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. and will open again on Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. This year's edition will feature sand drags this Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.

Community Day – This Saturday (Sept. 16), the Victoria Foundation is helping to open the doors of dozens of venues across the region for a look inside everything from the British Columbia Aviation Museum to the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea to the Boulders Climbing Gym. And the best part is, it's all free.

More than 30 venues will participate in Community Day this year including museums, galleries, gardens, cultural centres, sports facilities, heritages sites and religious buildings. Admission and parking is free, and donations to the organizations are graciously accepted.

Beach clean up – Community Association of Oak Bay's annual beach clean-up is Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m. at McNeill Bay (Beach Dr. and St. Patrick).

Walk for ALS – Victoria's annual Walk for ALS takes place at the University of Victoria this year.

The walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, beginning in UVic's parking lot 10. Registrations are now open for the event, where individuals or teams are encouraged to join online ahead of time at walkforals.ca, but can register on the day of.

Terry Fox Run Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Mile 0 (junction Dallas Road and Douglas Street near the Terry Fox monument) in Victoria. Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. with head shaves running from to noon. The warmup for the run starts at 10:20 a.m. before the 10:30 start.

Central Saanich - Sept. 17 start at Centennial Park with registration at 8 a.m. and the run starting at 9.

West Shore – Change in venue this year. The run will still take place in Colwood, but at West Shore Parks and Recreation instead of Royal Roads, where the event was held the past two years.