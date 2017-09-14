COBS Bread in Maple Ridge will be raising money for the Breakfast Club of Canada. (Contributed)

COBS Bread is raising money to feed children across the country.

From Sept. 15-17 all COBS Bread locations will be donating $1 from every sandwich loaf of bread to go towards the Breakfast Club of Canada.

The Breakfast Club of Canada has 1,598 clubs across the country with a daily attendance of 203,852 children that means almost 33 million breakfasts served per year.

This is the fourth annual "Start Me Up" campaign. The goal this year is to raise $150,000. Last years event raised more than $100,000.

Currently one in five children in Canada go to school each day without a nutritious breakfast.

There are 8,100 children in B.C. that depend on the Breakfst Club of Canada with another 110 schools on the wait list.

Currently there are two breakfast programs in Maple Ridge and one in Pitt Meadows.

The money raised from the COBS Bread "Start Me Up" campaign will go towards reducing the wait list.

COBS Bread also supports the Breakfast Club of Canada through their End of Day Giving Program where school volunteers pick up unsold bread at the end of the day.

COBS Bread is located in the Westridge Centre, 17-20691 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge.