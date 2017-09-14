- Home
Throwback Thursday: Sept. 14, 2017
Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for this historic Langley picture above.
Submit through the link HERE.
One lucky reader wins a gift certificate from the Cora restaurant on the bypass.
Last week's photo (below) showed Langley School District's Bus No. 1 in 1936.
Our winning caption this week came from L. Stierle, who suggested it was "Langley School District's new 'portable classroom' prototype on wheels, circa 2017."
