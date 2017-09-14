  • Connect with Us

Teeth care kits for Aldergrove Starfish food packs

submitted Aldergrove Secondary school hairdressing student, Cheyenne, helps pack the Starfish Backpacks for 50 students in Aldergrove.

  • by  Kurt Langmann - Aldergrove Star
  •  posted Sep 14, 2017 at 4:30 PM— updated Sep 14, 2017 at 5:02 PM

Dental hygiene packages from Dr. Vohra's Aldergrove Family and Cosmetic Dentistry office are now being included in the Starfish Backpacks provided to Aldergrove students.

Fifty backpacks currently provide weekend food for hungry kids in three Aldergrove schools: Parkside and Shortreed elementary schools and Betty Gilbert middle school.

The Starfish program is supported by donors who provide funds and goods to the Aldergrove Rotary Club.

Aldergrove Rotarians founded it two years ago, and continue to operate and organize teams of volunteers for the Starfish Backpacks.

This program will be expanded to North Otter Elementary School this year. An additional ten Starfish Backpacks are being funded, with help from the Jazz airline pilots association.

Visit www.aldergrovestarfish.ca

