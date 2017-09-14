Members of the community had a ball at the Sooke Region Chamber golf tournament today.

Participants golfed nine holes in teams of four with various activities throughout, including a Jell-O shooters hole, a "beat the pro" hole where people attempted to out-drive a pro golfer, a marshmallow drive hole, shortest drive, a hole that someone gets to choose which club you to drive with, and more.

This was the 15th time the tournament has been held in Sooke and Black Press reporter Dawn Gibson was there to cover the event, here are some of the photos she captured.