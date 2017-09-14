- Home
Open house a chance to check out Langley seniors’ centre
Emma Fujimura tried her hand at carpet bowling on Thursday afternoon, one of the activities this week at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre open house. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)
The Active Living 50+ open house featured activities all next week at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.
Throughout the week there's been various activities ranging from a cake and coffee gathering and osteofit to table tennis and yoga.
The presentations continue Friday, Sept. 15 and the open house wraps up with a fun movie Friday afternoon.
• Nine Ways Technology Could Change How You Age in the Next 10 Years (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): During this fun and informative hour, take a look at the top nine things experts predict people will be using in their lives and homes within the next decade.
• The Most Ridiculous Online Scams We Keep Falling For Presentation (11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.): This important, yet humorous talk will tell you what you need to know about online scams, so you are never conned again.
• Movie: Going in Style (1 to 3 p.m.): Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are lifelong buddies Willie, Joe, and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in director Zach Braff's comedy.
The open house activities are free but people are asked to register in advance. For more information contact the front desk at 604-530-3020 or the centre website.