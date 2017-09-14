Emma Fujimura tried her hand at carpet bowling on Thursday afternoon, one of the activities this week at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre open house. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Active Living 50+ open house featured activities all next week at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.

Throughout the week there's been various activities ranging from a cake and coffee gathering and osteofit to table tennis and yoga.

The presentations continue Friday, Sept. 15 and the open house wraps up with a fun movie Friday afternoon.

• Nine Ways Technology Could Change How You Age in the Next 10 Years (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.): During this fun and informative hour, take a look at the top nine things experts predict people will be using in their lives and homes within the next decade.

• The Most Ridiculous Online Scams We Keep Falling For Presentation (11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.): This important, yet humorous talk will tell you what you need to know about online scams, so you are never conned again.

• Movie: Going in Style (1 to 3 p.m.): Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin are lifelong buddies Willie, Joe, and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in director Zach Braff's comedy.

The open house activities are free but people are asked to register in advance. For more information contact the front desk at 604-530-3020 or the centre website.