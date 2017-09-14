- Home
GALLERY: Photos from the Cowichan Exhibition
Harvesting demonstrations (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
The Cowichan Exhibition took place at the fairgrounds north of Duncan on Sept. 8-10, featuring agricultural exhibits and demonstrations, the midway, and — for the first time in 30 years — logger sports competitions and entertainment. Enjoy Citizen reporter Sarah Simpson's photographs of the Ex.
