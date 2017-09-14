Watch as Colwood Mayor Carol Hamilton (left), View Royal Mayor David Screech and Goldstream News Gazette editor Katie Engqvist are experience a significant earthquake in Colwood.

Have you ever wondering what it would be like to experience a significant earthquake?

Well, today you can.

The Shake Zone earthquake simulator is in Colwood from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday outside of the front entrance to the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre (1767 Island Hwy.).

The machine simulates what would happen during an 8-magnitude quake to promote emergency preparedness in the region.

Operators from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), as well as volunteers from local Emergency Social Services teams are on hand to answer any questions and provide more information about being prepared for an earthquake or other major emergency.

IBC's top ten tips to prepare for an earthquake include:

1. Create an emergency kit and store it in a safe, accessible place.

2. Keep an emergency kit for your office.

3. Practice what to do in an earthquake with family.

4. Be sure your vehicle's gas tank is at least 1/4 full at all times.

5. Keep a pair of shoes and flashlight by all beds.

6. Secure items that may fall.

7. Locate and tag water, power and gas shutoffs in your home.

8. Store water at home and work.

9. Buy a battery operated or wind-up radio.

10. Speak to an insurance representative about coverage.

For more information go to ibc.ca.

