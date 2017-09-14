The annual Parksville Terry Fox Run is this Sunday, Sept. 17 at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park. — NEWS file photo

The annual Terry Fox Run is back in Parksville this Sunday.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the group picnic shelter #2 at Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park which is followed by the run at 10 a.m.

The route, which has 3.3 km, 5 km and 10 km options, is suitable for bikes, wheelchairs/strollers and rollerblades. Dogs on leash on are welcome.

Last year, the Parksville run raised about $6,000 through 250 registrants and 30 volunteers.

The Terry Fox Run, a national event, raises money for cancer research. Since Fox's Marathon of Hope in 1980, there have been annual Terry Fox Runs in more than 20 countries around the world and the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $715 million for the fight against cancer.

To register before the run, visit www.terryfox.org/run/#canada-run-locator. For more information, email info@terryfoxrun.org.

— NEWS Staff