Did you know that September is Big Brothers Big Sisters month across Canada? There are more than 100 agencies providing children with the opportunity to develop their full potential through positive mentoring relationships. Witnessing the transformation of a child into a confident, concerned and motivated young person is a remarkable thing. Ushering them into adulthood, seeing them grow into a successful, responsible member of their community and society at large is even more satisfying.

Proudly, it's something our staff, volunteers, and donors help bring about every day and we are very grateful for their generosity and support. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Quesnel (BBBSQ) is holding a free swim for the community on Sept. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rec Centre. There will be information on how to become a volunteer with BBBSQ and information on signing up your child for one of our many programs. Hope to see you all there!

We have 20 children waiting to be matched – do you have a couple of hours a week to have fun and be a kid again? Please call Michelle at 250-992-7257 or check out our website at bigbrothersbigsistersofquesnel.ca for more information on how you can make a BIG difference in the life of a child.

Celebrate Big Brothers Big Sisters month by cleaning out your closet! When you donate your gently used clothing and linens to the PURPLE bins in town, the items are then shipped and sold to Value Village. Every single dollar raised in Quesnel comes back to Quesnel to provide quality mentoring programs for children in our community. The revenue is not pooled at a national level and redistributed; if we raise $700, then $700 comes back to our agency and is used for children's programs and activities. Dedicated volunteers (not paid staff) pick up the donations around town, a big thank you to them for their commitment to BBBSQ! If you observe any items of concern (unsafe items) being disposed of in the bins please contact our office. Thank you Quesnel, your donations make a BIG difference to the 165 children we serve.

Our West Jet ticket raffle is running until Oct. 31; please consider purchasing a ticket to win a return flight anywhere they fly. Tickets are available at our office; please give us a call at 250-992-7257.

Our AGM will be on Thursday, Oct. 26. Interested public are welcome, please call our office for details.

Michelle Riley is executive director of BBBSQ.